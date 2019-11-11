Impaired driver arrested after deadly Smithfield crash, police say

SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) -- An impaired driver crashed in Johnston County over the weekend killing at least one person and injuring several teens.According to arrest warrants, alcohol and speed caused Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, 34, to crash near the intersection of M. Durwood Stephenson Highway and Wilsons Mills Road on Sunday night.A witness told ABC11 that a car rear-ended a van with multiple people inside.Warrants describe serious injuries to the neck and backs of at least three teens. At least one person was killed in the crash.Juarez-Antunez was booked on a $350,000 bond.