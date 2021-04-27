Family of Andrew Brown Jr. to release independent autopsy findings in deadly Elizabeth City shooting

Brown is the man who was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21 in Elizabeth City.
After some back and forth, Brown's family was able to watch 20 seconds of redacted video from the body camera of one of the deputies present when the shooting happened.
"My dad got executed trying to save his own life," Brown's son said after viewing the video.
The family described the video by saying at least eight officers surrounded Brown while he sat in his own car in his own driveway. The officers blocked him in and approached him with guns pointed at him.
The family said his hands were on the wheel the whole time, even when officers opened fire.
The autopsy report being released Tuesday could include how many times Brown was shot and where. The family will talk about the autopsy report during an 11 a.m. press conference.
As for video of the shooting, the family is still calling for law enforcement to release all of the unredacted video from the multiple body cameras as well as dash cameras at the scene.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said his department has no legal authority to comply or deny that request. He said the county attorney has filed a motion with the court to have the video released, and he said his department will comply as soon as the court gives the go ahead.
