Pasquotank Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage, investigation by NC Sheriffs' Association

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10542068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Large group marches in downtown Raleigh following recent police killings (1 of 4)

The most recent gathering in response to the most recent police shooting deaths being 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. out of Elizabeth City and 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant out of Columbus, Ohio.