Infant believed missing, in danger in Scotland County

An infant is believed to be in danger in Scotland County. (Credit: Scotland County Sheriff's Office via FB)

SCOTLAND CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
An infant is believed to be missing and in danger in Scotland County.

Scotland County Sheriff's Office said it's trying to locate a woman known as April Morrison. Unfortunately, that may be an alias.

Morrison reportedly arrived in the Richmond County area 8-months pregnant. She gave birth to a girl recently, and that girl is believed to be in danger.

Scotland County Sheriff's Office said the baby is likely not with her mother, who has been reported (but not confirmed) as deceased. Investigators said Morrison has been staying in local motels and hotels between Richmond County, Scotland County, and Fayetteville.

Anyone with information about Morrison or the missing infant is asked to call 910-266-4332 Ext 4.
