Some students face suspension and campus housing eviction after pro-Palestinian protests

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Sunday marked the third day of the pro-Palestinian protest at UNC Chapel Hill.

More people, including students from NC State University and Duke University, have joined UNC to form the "Triangle Gaza Solidarity Encampment." They are calling on their schools to divest from any company connected to Israel.

A couple hundred demonstrators set up tents on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill Friday asking the university to divest from the ongoing war in Gaza.

What started at Columbia has turned into a nationwide showdown between students and administrators over anti-war protests and the limits of free speech.

In the past 10 days, hundreds of students have been arrested, suspended, put on probation and, in rare cases, expelled from colleges including Yale University, the University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University and the University of Minnesota.

Columbia student Maryam Alwan figured the worst was over after New York City police in riot gear arrested her and other protesters on the school's campus, loaded them onto buses and held them in custody for hours.

But the next evening, the college junior received an email from the university. Alwan and other students were being suspended after their arrests at the " Gaza Solidarity Encampment," a tactic colleges across the country have deployed to calm growing campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

The students' plight has become a central part of protests, with students and a growing number of faculty demanding their amnesty. At issue is whether universities and law enforcement will clear the charges and withhold other consequences, or whether the suspensions and legal records will follow students into their adult lives.

Terms of the suspensions vary from campus to campus. At Columbia and its affiliated Barnard College for women, Alwan and dozens more were arrested April 18 and promptly barred from campus and classes, unable to attend in-person or virtually, and banned from dining halls.

Barnard also evicted those suspended from campus housing, according to interviews with students and reporting from the Columbia Spectator campus newspaper, which obtained internal campus documents.

Questions about their academic futures remain. Will they be allowed to take final exams? What about financial aid? Graduation? Columbia says outcomes will be decided at disciplinary hearings, but Alwan says she has not been given a date.

"This feels very dystopian," said Alwan, a comparative literature and society major.

College administrators have struggled to balance free speech and inclusivity.

Some demonstrations have included hate speech, antisemitic threats or support for Hamas, the group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, sparking a war in Gaza that has left more than 34,000 dead. A UCLA official reported incidents of violence between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators Sunday.

May commencement ceremonies also add pressure to clear demonstrations.

University officials say arrests and suspensions are a last resort, and that they give ample warnings beforehand to clear protest areas.

Columbia's graduation is set to be hosted May 15, but the encampment remains in place as of Monday, the last day of classes.

