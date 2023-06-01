Iva McCrae celebrated her big day on June 1st with lots of flower deliveries, phone calls, and dozens of cards.

'Think about the Lord.' Durham woman celebrates 100th birthday spills the tea on longevity

A Durham woman is celebrating a milestone birthday Thursday turning 100 years old.

She has six daughters, eleven grandkids, and thirteen great-grandchildren. McCrae is a retired educator who was married almost 56 years before her husband passed in 2003.

McCrae was the first certified Special Education teacher in Durham County and is a former Teacher of the Year.

Her accolades include being recognized as Mother of the Year for the city of Durham.

"I think I've had a good life."

McCrae says she thinks there are a few secrets to a good life including trusting in God. She also credits growing up on a farm in Person County for her healthy life.

McCrae has never been hospitalized or had any major surgeries.

"I think I've had a good life and have felt good throughout my 100 years really," McCrae said.

"The first thing you're supposed to do is to think about the Lord. Put him first ask him to guide you.

McCrae loves to cook for her family and she still drives, just up to 'Teeter' as she calls it to get groceries.

McCrae and her family are headed to Hawaii in a few weeks to celebrate.

