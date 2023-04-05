'I feel the same': Rocky Mount woman turns 100-years-old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a milestone few make it to. Birthday cards are displayed proudly in the foyer of Ms. Katye Jenkins home.

"I don't know the difference in 99 and 100 or 98 and 100. I feel the same," she said.

You can tell Jenkins is still witty with a strong sense of humor. She's still tickled by her eye doctor's comments during a recent visit.

"He said well Mrs. Jenkins I'll see you a year from now. I said, 'I don't know if I'll be here or not.' He said, 'if you're not, send me a post card.' I said, 'if I sent a post card I expect an answer," Jenkins said.

She was born in 1923 in Rocky Mount as the second oldest of seven children. She is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University graduating part of the class of 1945. Jenkins was a teacher when school integration became the law of the land.

"The first superintendent resigned because he did not want to go through the integration of school," she said.

The Teachers Retirement System of Kentucky sent her a letter acknowledging her 100th birthday as a show of appreciation for her dedication. Her brother, Samuel Gray, told ABC11 she set the bar high for the family.

"I've always admired her. She finished college first and she helped all the rest of us," said Gray.

These days Jenkins keeps busy by checking in on her son, several grandchildren and doing community service with her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, which she's been an active member for 68 years.

As she celebrates a century of life she's reminded of how she got here.

"People ask me how did you make it? I say I didn't do it, it's God's grace and mercy that I've lived as long as I have," Jenkins said.