Jake Paul to face boxing legend Mike Tyson in July exhibition fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to face heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in an exhibition boxing match on July 20. The event will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix and held at the 80,000-seat capacity AT &T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

"Iron Mike," 57, last fought professionally in June 2005 and boasts a 50-6 career record, with 44 of his victories coming by way of knockout. The former world heavyweight champion is widely considered one of the best boxers in history.

The 27-year-old Paul, meanwhile, has transitioned from YouTube to professional boxing and has won nine of his 10 fights. His only defeat came against Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in February 2023.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time," Paul said in a statement.

"This will be the fight of a lifetime."

Tyson - a member of the boxing Hall of Fame - came out of retirement to face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match, which ended in a controversial split draw, in 2020. Paul beat former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of that fight.

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT (greatest of all time)," Tyson said of Paul, per a statement.

"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Internet personalities taking up boxing has come a long way in the last five years.

Ever since the first fights involving YouTube stars KSI and Joe Weller back in 2017, people from all walks of life - from TikTok to music - have slipped on the gloves and stepped into the ring, with the exhibition demographic of the sport growing rapidly.

What seemingly started as a money-driven decision from Paul has since developed into an apparent love for boxing, with the social media personality working hard to be taken seriously by those within the sport.

The fight in July is likely to generate huge sums of money for both men and, in Tyson, will provide fans an opportunity to see one of the most dangerous fighters in history in the ring once again.

