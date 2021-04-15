Health & Fitness

Suicide rate rising among nurses, study finds

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pressures of the pandemic weigh heavily on all of us, especially our frontline workers.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry suggests the suicide rate among nurses is higher than physicians and the general public-and the rates are rising.

Some experts said they're not surprised by the results of the study. They said nurses are facing high-stress situations in the workplace and at home. Plus, they are seeing little reward as the pandemic continues.

This can be detrimental for people who are natural caregivers and always trying to help others.

"You have that additional being separated from your own support systems and the things that feed your happiness on a personal level, often nurses are separated from them because they want to protect everyone around them from the spread of the infection," said Sara Emory, Chief of Psychiatric Nursing at Duke University Health System.

Emory said to help our nurses, hospitals should provide relaxation areas and mental health resources that nurses can access during their shifts.
