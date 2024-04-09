UNC-Chapel Hill students petition to lift a campus ban on graduating law student

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is controversy growing at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Hundreds of students are calling on the university chancellor to lift the campus ban on Jamie Marsicano.

Marsicano is a graduating law student who was banned from campus in 2023.

It came after she was charged with domestic terrorism, following a violent protest over a planned Atlanta-area police and firefighter training center.

Last year, dozens of alumni and students staged a walkout over the decision to ban Marsicano.

There's now a petition for the chancellor to lift the ban so she can attend this year's graduation.

