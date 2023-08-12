On the eve of Jim Valvano's induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, his daughters sat down with ABC11 Sports Anchor Travon Miles.

Jim Valvano's daughters reflect on their father's lasting legacy ahead of his Hall of Fame induction

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On the eve of Jim Valvano's induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, his daughters Jamie and Lee Ann Valvano sat down with ABC11 Sports Anchor Travon Miles.

The legendary coach's daughters walk us through what it was like growing up with Jimmy V the father, his legacy and his lifetime achievements through the V Foundation.

The video at the top of this article includes an exchange of enlightening stories about one of the most influential figures in North Carolina sports history.

Jim Valvano was the coach of North Carolina State's men's basketball team that went on an improbable run to win the 1983 NCAA championship. He will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame on Saturday night as a contributor. His selection also accounts for his work as a broadcaster and advocate for cancer research as the creator of the V Foundation.

Valvano is part of an induction class that includes Gregg Popovich, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gene Bess, Gary Blair, Dwyane Wade and the 1976 US Women's Olympic Team.