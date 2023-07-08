AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old NC girl Jocelyn Jacobs

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a missing 15-year-old girl from Robeson County.
According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Jocelyn Jacobs went missing from Pembroke and is believed to be with Maria M Gunn, 37.
Jacobs is described as Native American, 5 foot 2 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Jacobs was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue sweatpants with the lettering "PINK" down the left sweatpants leg.
Gunn is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and occasionally wears glasses.
Gunn was seen driving away towards Alabama in a white Ford Explorer with AL license plate number 7252BK1.
If you have any information regarding this case, call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office immediately at (910) 733-9569, or call 911 or* HP.
