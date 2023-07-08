AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old NC girl Jocelyn Jacobs

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a missing 15-year-old girl from Robeson County.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Jocelyn Jacobs went missing from Pembroke and is believed to be with Maria M Gunn, 37.

Jacobs is described as Native American, 5 foot 2 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jacobs was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue sweatpants with the lettering "PINK" down the left sweatpants leg.

Jocelyn Jacobs

Gunn is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and occasionally wears glasses.

Maria M Gunn

Gunn was seen driving away towards Alabama in a white Ford Explorer with AL license plate number 7252BK1.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office immediately at (910) 733-9569, or call 911 or* HP.

