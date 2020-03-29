Coronavirus

Country singer Joe Diffie dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Joe Diffie performs at the 12th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like "Home" and "Pickup Man," has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.

Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie's publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died Sunday due to complications from the virus.

RELATED: Floyd Cardoz, Harvey Weinstein among notable people who tested positive for coronavirus

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included "Honky Tonk Attitude," "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)," "Bigger Than the Beatles" and "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)."

His mid-90s albums "Honkey Tonk Attitude" and "Third Rock From the Sun" went platinum. Eighteen of Diffie's singles landed in the top 10, with five going No. 1. In his 2013 single "1994," Jason Aldean name-checked the '90s country mainstay.

Diffie is survived by his wife, Theresa Crump, and five children from his four marriages.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstennesseecelebrity deathscoronavirusmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Former Butner inmate describes life inside a COVID-19 hot zone
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County nears 400 COVID-19 cases
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old
Not just RTP: Triangle a research leader for COVID-19 treatments
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Show More
90 percent of Wake Co. COVID-19 patients don't know how they got it
Raleigh hair salon gives hair color kits to clients
Smithfield couple threatened with eviction despite Governor's order to halt evictions
Will Wake County graduations go on as planned?
Some North Carolina public beaches begin to reopen
More TOP STORIES News