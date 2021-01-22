Family & Parenting

Pastor Jose Chicas able to leave sanctuary at Durham church for first time in 1,300 days

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After more than 1,300 days, a Triangle pastor will finally be able to leave a Durham church and see his family.

Jose Chicas is an undocumented immigrant.

Since mid-July 2017 Chicas has not left Saint Johns Missionary Baptist Church in Durham. He has been living there in sanctuary, afraid to leave and be deported.

However, President Joe Biden has now put a moratorium on deportations. For the next 100 days, nobody will be deported--meaning Chicas can go home to his family.

Chicas fled war in El Salvador during the 1980's, and was detained in Texas in 1985 after crossing the Mexican border. He was released on bail, but never appeared before his judge, citing faulty legal advice.

In the 1990s, Chicas pled guilty to DUI and domestic abuse in the 1990's, when he was struggling with alcoholism.

Supporters say he has since turned his life around, finding religion, leading a Raleigh congregation, and working at a local church prior to moving into sanctuary.

In 2008, at the advice of his previous attorney, Chicas skipped an immigration court date where he was issued a final order of removal. That year, his application for asylum was denied.
