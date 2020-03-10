Former Edgecombe deputy arrested, accused of shooting up ex-girlfriend's house, car

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Edgecombe County Sheriff's deputy was arrested and accused of shooting up his ex-girlfriend's home and car in Virginia on February 19.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson Jr. said 24-year-old Joshua Bulloch resigned in October. Atkinson said the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia notified him about the allegations against Bulloch.

According to a search warrant, investigators went to Bulloch's Knightdale home and took a gun and two laptops.

The warrant said Bulloch's ex-girlfriend said he threatened to shoot her in the past and texted her saying he'd ruin her life.

When asked about the allegations, Bulloch said they were false and asked an ABC11 crew to leave his property.

The Chief Deputy at the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Bulloch was a good deputy and that the allegations are surprising.

