Missouri teen gives away money saved for college after being awarded scholarship

ST. CHARLES, Missouri -- Joshua Nelson is graduating from his suburban St. Louis high school in the coming weeks, with a scholarship to Southeast Missouri State in hand.

The 18-year-old, though, isn't just satisfied with having his own tuition paid for his pursuit in the school's pre-optometry program.

Nelson, his classmates, and his teachers told KSDK that he's preparing to award the $1,000 he already saved for school to another college-bound teen, and he's hoping his grant will motivate others to add on to it.

"I really thought it was important to give back to my community that poured in so much to me," Nelson, of St. Charles, Missouri, said.

He added, "Honestly, it makes me feel on top of the world. The fact that I can just help somebody a little bit makes me feel great and I really want to see other people succeed."

Nelson already helps his classmates succeed in another form as the president of his school's Multi-Cultural Achievement Committee, which encourages students of color to become college and career ready.

As KSDK reported, he's getting help from parents and teachers over the next few weeks to review applications for this special scholarship, with the hope that some donors will help the thousand dollars multiply.

Anyone who wants to help the fund can visit the Joshua Nelson Scholarship in Action fund's website.
