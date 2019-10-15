JROTC student carrying replica gun prompts lockdown at Durham's Northern High School

Students, teachers, coaches and parents are waiting across the street from Northern HS as @DurhamPoliceNC and @DurhamSheriff sweep the school. Some students said they had to run off the football field when lockdown was called. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/tqV3uRb4mj — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 15, 2019

ALERT!

Law enforcement is investigating an UNCONFIRMED report of a person with a weapon on the NHS campus. Students and staff are sheltering in place as precaution. @KnightsNHS — Durham Public Schools (@DurhamPublicSch) October 15, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham school officials said a JROTC student carrying a plastic drill replica prompted a lockdown of Northern High School Tuesday evening.Police said a call came in around 5 p.m. about a man seen entering the school with a gun.School officials said security cameras were able to determine it was an NHS JROTC student with a plastic drill replica.Police and deputies have searched the area and have not yet found evidence of an active threat.Students at the school for extracurricular activities were sheltered in place and are now being released to their families at North Carolina Korean Church across the street.