JROTC student carrying replica gun prompts lockdown at Durham's Northern High School

Police said a call came in around 5 p.m. about a man seen entering the school with a gun.
School officials said security cameras were able to determine it was an NHS JROTC student with a plastic drill replica.
Just in from @DurhamPublicSch about lockdown at @KnightsNHS
Police and deputies have searched the area and have not yet found evidence of an active threat.
Students, teachers, coaches and parents are waiting across the street from Northern HS as police and deputies sweep the school. Some students said they had to run off the football field when lockdown was called.
Law enforcement is investigating an UNCONFIRMED report of a person with a weapon on the NHS campus. Students and staff are sheltering in place as precaution. @KnightsNHS
Students at the school for extracurricular activities were sheltered in place and are now being released to their families at North Carolina Korean Church across the street.