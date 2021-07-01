Long lines seen at RDU as July 4th travel uptick begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- July 4th travel in 2021 is expected to increase, potentially getting back to pre-pandemic level.Raleigh-Durham International Airport already started to feel the uptick in travel Thursday morning.Many airlines reported struggling to keep up with the sudden increase in demand. American Airlines said staffing issues forced it to cancel a number of flights through July.American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both said they're offering incentives for employees to work overtime, especially during the July 4th weekend.The busiest air travel days are expected to be Thursday, Friday and Monday. Similarly, traffic on the roads will be busiest Friday and Monday.If you're traveling for the Fourth of July, be sure to plan ahead and be patient.