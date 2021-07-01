Traffic

Long lines seen at RDU as July 4th travel uptick begins

EMBED <>More Videos

Long lines at RDU as July 4th travel begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- July 4th travel in 2021 is expected to increase, potentially getting back to pre-pandemic level.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport already started to feel the uptick in travel Thursday morning.

Many airlines reported struggling to keep up with the sudden increase in demand. American Airlines said staffing issues forced it to cancel a number of flights through July.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both said they're offering incentives for employees to work overtime, especially during the July 4th weekend.

The busiest air travel days are expected to be Thursday, Friday and Monday. Similarly, traffic on the roads will be busiest Friday and Monday.

If you're traveling for the Fourth of July, be sure to plan ahead and be patient.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnc4th of julyair traveltraveljuly 4thtraffic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic Ocean
4 found shot dead in NC home that exploded
Escaped snake caught and removed, Raleigh Police say
UNC Board of Trustees votes to approve tenure for Hannah-Jones
Judge denies bid to remove Britney Spears' father from conservatorship
Uptown Charlotte's EpiCentre headed for foreclosure
3 arrested in shooting that injured EMS worker during Juneteenth event
Show More
How can you be sure you're signed up for the NC vaccine lottery?
Man charged with murder after running over woman in Clayton: Sheriff
NCAA to let student-athletes earn money from use of name
Mask-wearing effective in preventing COVID in NC schools: Report
Ft. Bragg prepares for return of July 4th Celebration after 2-years
More TOP STORIES News