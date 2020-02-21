Now Open

Now Open: Raleigh artist creates one of a kind custom shoes featuring your pets

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- What started out as a hobby for a Raleigh artist, has become his business. With great detail, Justin Miller custom paints dogs onto shoes as a hobby.

Justin Miller loves his two dogs, Moe and Bennie. He also loves to paint. Miller combined the two loves by drawing the faces of his dogs on a pair of Vans. The initial pair of shoes were created just for Miller to enjoy, but, after posting the pictures on an Instagram account orders started to come in.

Fast forward to 2020 and Miller, who is an entrepreneur, has started a still-to-be-named business creating custom painted pictures of pets on shoes. Miller is also behind the all-natural home-baked dog treat company, Zookies Cookies.


RELATED: Raleigh-based 'Zookies Cookies' featured on ABC's Shark Tank

"I think it's just a really interesting medium to design on because it's an interactive medium," Miller said "And, oftentimes, one of the greatest components of this I think is, is the fact that when somebody receives the artwork, they put it on, they wear them, they send back pictures with the dogs and they usually share additional stories with that. So it's fun in that sense that it's not just that it goes on a wall, and that said, it's you know a very interactive piece of art."

Miller paints a majority on Vans because they are canvas. He's created shoes for some famous dog owners including Barbara Streisand, Reese Witherspoon and race car driver Lewis Hamilton.

Miller works out of his home and his business is completely based on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighnew businesspaintnow openfashionshoespainting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOW OPEN
Now Open: Trellis Beauty opens Beauty Treatment Bar in Raleigh
Now Open: Raleigh high-end consignment store rents dresses
Now Open: Black & White Coffee Cafe opens third location
Now Open: 'Alimentari At Left Bank', Italian specialties, fresh pasta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News