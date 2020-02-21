Now Open: Raleigh artist creates one of a kind custom shoes featuring your pets

Justin Miller loves his two dogs, Moe and Bennie. He also loves to paint. Miller combined the two loves by drawing the faces of his dogs on a pair of Vans. The initial pair of shoes were created just for Miller to enjoy, but, after posting the pictures on an Instagram account orders started to come in.
Fast forward to 2020 and Miller, who is an entrepreneur, has started a still-to-be-named business creating custom painted pictures of pets on shoes. Miller is also behind the all-natural home-baked dog treat company, Zookies Cookies.
Raleigh artist and entrepreneur @ImJustinMiller custom painted his dogs on shoes as a hobby and now it’s his next business & he’s already painted some kicks for famous dog owners. We’ll reveal who that is on today’s #NowOpen on #ABC11 at 4. pic.twitter.com/v7bLXvXgZt— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) February 21, 2020
"I think it's just a really interesting medium to design on because it's an interactive medium," Miller said "And, oftentimes, one of the greatest components of this I think is, is the fact that when somebody receives the artwork, they put it on, they wear them, they send back pictures with the dogs and they usually share additional stories with that. So it's fun in that sense that it's not just that it goes on a wall, and that said, it's you know a very interactive piece of art."
Miller paints a majority on Vans because they are canvas. He's created shoes for some famous dog owners including Barbara Streisand, Reese Witherspoon and race car driver Lewis Hamilton.
Miller works out of his home and his business is completely based on Instagram.