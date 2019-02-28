Pets & Animals

Raleigh-based 'Zookies Cookies' featured on ABC's Shark Tank

Updated an hour ago
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh-based business is about to go into the Shark Tank. Justin Miller and Tom Simon, co-founders of all natural home-baked dog treats Zookies Cookies will be featured on ABC at 10 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

"It was one of those experiences where there's no way to have a bad experience with it, and we went into it with that mentality," Miller said. "We both came from tech companies in the past pitching money pitching investors knowing you're going to get way more no's than yes's, so we said, 'It doesn't matter what happens; it is truly an experience of a lifetime, so let's have fun with it!'"

The two came up with the idea a year ago and sold it in pop up markets and local stores in Raleigh. Miller says he felt it would be perfect for Shark Tank from the beginning.

"Last year, our whole objective was how do we get on there? How do we make that happen? And we wound up making that happen which is super exciting!"

The all natural dog treats feature simple ingredients and a cookie cutter inside. Users simply add water and bake. Their motto is 'dog treats you'd eat!'

"It's 30 minutes, 36 cookies, zero scary ingredients," Simon said.

The two can't say whether they landed a deal but, both agree it was an incredible experience.

"It was the experience of a lifetime," Simon added. "It was incredible!"

The Zookies Cookies episode of Shark Tank airs on ABC11 Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. EST.

ABC11 viewers can use the code 'SHARKTANK' upon checkout at Zookies Cookies for 10 percent off their purchase.
