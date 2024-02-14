Chiefs parade: Fans celebrate Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl win on Valentine's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the second year in a row, Kansas City Chiefs fans are celebrating a Super Bowl win with a parade Wednesday morning.

Businesses along the parade path are turning the day into a viewing party for their employees.

Schools announced classes were canceled as soon as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the championship title.

Sunday's Super Bowl matchup became the most watched telecast in U.S. TV history.

An average of more than 123 million people tuned in over the duration of the game.

Taylor Swift, recently making NFL headlines for her relationship with Travis Kelce, was not at Wednesday's parade.

Swift landed in Australia Wednesday morning to continue "The Eras Tour."