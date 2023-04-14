Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos talk with ABC11 about their upcoming show

It's almost time for "the nation's weirdest social experiment," according to Kelly Ripa: Her husband Mark Consuelos joins "Live" as her co-host Monday.

There's a significant change coming to ABC11's daytime television programming.

No the schedule isn't changing, but Live with Kelly and Ryan will now be Live with Kelly and Mark!

Ryan Seacrest is stepping away from the show, and Kelly Ripa's real life husband, Mark Consuelos, will be taking over co-anchor duties.

ABC11's Amber Rupinta got the chance to talk to both Kelly and Mark about the news.

On Friday, the ABC morning talk show bid farewell to Ripa's previous co-host Ryan Seacrest, who joined "Live" in 2017. Seacrest said he will focus on hosting the live episodes of "American Idol" season 21, which are filmed in Los Angeles, this spring and will be back to guest host with Ripa in the future.

The show is now retitled "Live with Kelly and Mark."

Calling Seacrest's departure as "bittersweet," Ripa also acknowledged that the move is a "complete full-circle moment" for her and her husband. The couple previously co-starred on "All My Children" before getting married in 1996 and welcoming three children of their own, all now adults.

"To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Ripa, who joined "Live" in 2001, told People. "We've been so uniquely blessed."

"It's going to be off the rails!" she teased.

Consuelos echoed his wife, saying joining the show is "indescribable" and something for which they're both "super, super grateful."

"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," he added. "Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does. ... I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

