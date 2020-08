Sunflower field opens in Garner on Thursday

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are no sunflowers at Dix Park in Raleigh this year, but there's another option in the area starting on Thursday.A sunflower field at Ken's Korny Corn Maze on Benson Road is opening on Thursday. It's 5$ to enter for everyone ages 5 and up.Everyone who goes can get one cut sunflower. The field is open August 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and September 3, 4, 5 according to its Facebook page.In May, the City of Raleigh announced it would not plant sunflowers in its Instagram-famous field at Dorothea Dix Park this year.