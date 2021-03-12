fatal shooting

Man killed in Dunn shooting, Sampson County deputies say

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sampson County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday in Dunn.

Deputies responded to Brookwind Lane where they found 34-year-old Kevin Bentley of the 7800 block of Newton Grove Highway in Dunn shot to death.

Investigators said the shooting was the result of a "disturbance" and is likely an isolated incident.

Officials did not disclose whether anyone had been arrested in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.
