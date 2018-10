Kevin Olsen, the former UNC-Charlotte quarterback and younger brother of Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen , was found not guilty on all charges after he was accused of attacking a woman in an off-campus apartment.Kevin Olsen was arrested on charges of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female, and second-degree forced sex.Olsen was indicted in May 2017 and pleaded not guilty in September 2017 after rejecting a plea deal , according to ABC affiliate WSOC.Greg Olsen was in the courtroom when the verdict was given.