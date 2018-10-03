Former UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen, younger brother of Panthers TE, found not guilty on rape charges

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC-Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen found not guilty of sexual assault charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Kevin Olsen, the former UNC-Charlotte quarterback and younger brother of Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen, was found not guilty on all charges after he was accused of attacking a woman in an off-campus apartment.

Kevin Olsen was arrested on charges of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female, and second-degree forced sex.

Olsen was indicted in May 2017 and pleaded not guilty in September 2017 after rejecting a plea deal, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

Greg Olsen was in the courtroom when the verdict was given.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscrimerapecollege footballCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 29-year-old at gas station near SouthPoint
Coyote sighting puts Cary neighbors on high alert
More than 700 price gouging complaints filed in NC
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted celebs
VIDEO: Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
Wilson police find kidnapped woman safe, suspect charged
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck in Durham
NC man accused of raping woman after being displaced by Florence
Show More
2018 Nobel Prize winner did much of his work at Duke
Pot brownies given to students for homecoming votes, police say
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
NY Times: Trump got $413M from father, much from tax dodges
More News