feel good

Arkansas boy wins USA mullet contest to help foster kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Boy wins mullet contest to help kids just like him

ARKNSAS -- And the winner for the best kid mullet goes to... an Arkansas middle schooler who has been growing his hair since the start of quarantine.

Allan Baltz won first place in the kid's division of a nationwide battle for the best mullet.

Allan's mother said he got interested in competing when he heard the winner would get $2,500, but he was not thinking about himself.

"Until he found out there was money involved, to which he quickly said, 'Well, I could do it and give the money to kids in foster care,'" said his mother.

Allan is no stranger to foster care.

"Well I know how it feels to be in foster care, so I thought maybe it would be sweet to do it," he said.

Allan and his sister were both in the foster care system until they were adopted. He donated his prize money to two Arkansas foster care organizations.

Since then, people have donated an additional $3,000 in honor of Allan and his mullet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansascompetitioncontestsmoneyfoster carefoster kidsfun stufffeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
New tattoo business helps breast cancer survivors feel whole again
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
VIDEO: Apex HS student with Down syndrome crowned homecoming king
$100K prize will give Moore Co. veterans wedding missed 25 years ago
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed deputy before being shot, killed in Edgecombe County
LATEST: CDC tells states to be ready to vaccinate children
Bill Clinton hospitalized in California
More than 100 employees threaten Raleigh over vaccine mandate
Twins catch COVID after returning to school
Gun violence estimated to cost NC hospital systems millions annually
Show More
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
George Floyd Foundation aims to unite community on his birthday
Prices of fuel, food increase due to pandemic problems
Raleigh takes personal approach to planning and development
Biden stresses need to vaccinate rest of America
More TOP STORIES News