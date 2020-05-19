Business

Krispy Kreme offering free '2020 graduate dozen' doughnuts to graduating class

Krispy Kreme is trying to get a smile from the graduating class of 2020.

A '2020 Graduate Dozen' will be available to buy from May 18 to May 24.

Graduating high school and college seniors can get the dozen for free next Tuesday at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Just wear your cap, gown, class ring, class shirt or any class of 2020 apparel.

The dozen includes flavors such as Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts

Previously, Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to healthcare workers. A new colorful line of pastel-looking Krispy Kreme doughnuts recently debuted to mark the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessgraduationgraduation 2020krispy kremegrads
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high
What the NC unemployment office is doing to handle claims surge
Rain likely for next few days
UK cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
LIST: Companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina
Show More
Dealing with postpartum depression during a pandemic
Free coronavirus antibody test available at PNC Arena event
Endangered pygmy hippo born at San Diego Zoo
The 411: Target extends hero pay
Science museum puts experiments, lessons online
More TOP STORIES News