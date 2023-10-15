Popular Triangle bakery La Farm set to re-open store in Fuquay Varina

The store will be the bakery's fifth location in the Triangle.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular Triangle bakery is expanding.

Cary-based La Farm Bakery will reopen its store on Broad Street in Fuquay Varina. The store will be the bakery's fifth location in the Triangle.

"Our original three-month pop-up bakery proved that this is an incredibly important community for us to reach on-going," founder and Master Baker Lionel Vatinet said in a release.

The store will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature indoor and outdoor seating, as well as an expanded menu.

La Farm Bakery in Fuquay is set to open on Oct. 26.

