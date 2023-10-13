Raleigh Police Department receives first-ever therapy dog

The dog is expected to play an important role in building emotional support for the department.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department welcomed its first-ever therapy dog to the department.

Teddy, who was a gift from the RPD foundation, is expected to play an important role in building emotional support for the department.

"A therapy dog just gives you the opportunity to disconnect from whatever it is, and just enjoy the moment, really just be in that moment with Teddy," said Lt. Jason Yardley in a video announcement.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson says Teddy will make a big impact on officers.

"Research suggests that dogs can be a comforting, nonjudgmental presence while providing a positive tactile grounding experience as well as a sensory distraction," RPD psychologist Dr. Erickson said in a statement.