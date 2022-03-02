Real Estate

Latta Park: New retail, 'affordable' housing development coming to north Durham

By
New retail, 'affordable' housing development coming to north Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Coming soon, 30 acres of land in northern Durham will become Latta Park, a sprawling new community of retail and residential space.

The developer, Crossland Southeast, will build 200 townhomes with walking trails, sidewalks, and green spaces.


The starting price for homes will be $200,000, but 5% of those homes, according to the developer, will be subsidized for affordable housing.

That means a family of five making less than 75,000 a year could qualify, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2021 Adjusted Home Income Limits for Durham.

"Man, prices have gone up a lot here, and townhomes would probably provide some good opportunities for more people to have some affordable options than a house. We couldn't have bought this house at this price when we bought it four years ago," said David Fisher.

He and his wife and five children live just a few blocks away from the location of Latta Park, which will feature several retail options and a grocery store

"We have two Harris Teeters and two Food Lions within seven minutes. So I don't know if we need another grocery store," said Fisher.

Patsy Davis has lived in north Durham for more than 40 years.

"North Durham needs to grow some," she said. "They haven't grown in several, several years. Nothing new has come."

Whatever retail comes in will have restrictions.

The developer is particular on what is not allowed:

Check-cashing businesses, pawn stores, auto shops and fast food drive-thrus aren't welcome, eliminating opportunities for the kinds of businesses you see along North Roxboro Road in Bragtown.

Back in 2016, residents along Guess Road and Latta Road protested a Publix grocery store planned at this same intersection citing concerns of too much traffic.

In 2017, the City Council voted 6-1 against Publix's rezoning proposal.

Despite some opposition from neighbors about this new development, the Council approved the rezoning for Latta Park late last year.

The grocery store chain for Latta Park has not been announced yet.

Developers expect to break ground early next year.
