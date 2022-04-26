Lockdown lifted for students, staff at Leesville Road High School following bomb threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leesville Road High School went on lockdown for nearly an hour Tuesday morning.

Wake County Public School System confirmed the lockdown began around 11 a.m. Tuesday. It ended with a code green alert just before 12 p.m.

Principal Ian Solomon sent a message to parents saying a bomb threat called in to 911 was the cause of the lockdown.

Law enforcement officers arrived on campus to investigate the bomb threat. Students and staff remained safe inside their classrooms.

After the search returned no credible threats, the lockdown was lifted.

A code red lockdown is WCPSS's highest security alert. "In a code red lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, and all students remain in their classrooms with doors locked," according to the school district's policy.

