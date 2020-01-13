'It was a very loud boom!' Lightning strikes Fayetteville home, sparks fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lightning struck a Fayetteville home early Monday morning, causing a fire and forcing the family that lives in the home to find a new place to stay.

The lightning hit the roof of a two-story house on West Summerchase Drive, causing a fire on the roof. There were no injuries but a couple and their dog will have to stay with family.



Firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to put out the fire and turn off the electricity.

SEE ALSO: Forecast shows thunderstorms scattered throughout central North Carolina on Monday

"It was a very loud boom!" said Rosemary Haney. "Just all of a sudden and I was up like that. I thought the oven had blown up cause my husband was baking biscuits."

"A car pulled up and said 'Hey! Your house is on fire!'"

Haney has lived at the home for 13 years.
