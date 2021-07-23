NC Theatre returns with first live production since pandemic shutdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Live theater is returning to downtown Raleigh with the North Carolina Theatre's production of Songs For A New World.
"It's an incredible score by Jason Robert Brown," said director Eric Woodall. "It talks about the hope, and how we deal with, with changes that are suddenly inflicted upon us and how we go through those changes and come out better for it on the other side. So it's timely,"
Woodall says Songs for a New World is the number one produced musical across the country as live theater makes a return. "Because people see its relevance and also it's small. We're able to produce it with four powerhouse performers," Woodall said.
The return is emotional for Adam Jacobs, one of the lead actors in the show. "I get emotional just thinking about how this year has been difficult for not just me but all of my friends and people in the industry," Jacobs said. "And, to be here on a stage in front of people, again, it's like getting the shock from the defibrillator. It just feels like I'm back and doing what I love."
For the first time, North Carolina Theatre will also present a digital filming of Songs for a New World online from July 30 - August 1, allowing audiences to view from the comfort of home.
Songs for a New World runs July 27 - August 1 at the Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts. Safety measures will be in place for the audience, allowing for more room for social distancing.
