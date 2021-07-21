The Peak City Pig Fest returns this weekend

The 9th annual Peak City Pig Fest is this weekend in downtown Apex.
Over 40 cook teams will compete for more than $12,000 dollars in prize money cooking chicken, ribs, beef brisket, and pork in this Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) sanctioned event. The fun begins Friday evening with a beer garden, live music, and BBQ. Join Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy as she helps judge the night's Anything Butt Competition at 7 pm and don't miss the rib eating contest between the Apex Police and Fire Departments at 8 pm. The public is also invited to check out the cook team competition area throughout the evening.
Then join Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker on Saturday for a full day of events and see which cook teams will win prizes.
For more information, go to peakcitypigfest.com
ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.
