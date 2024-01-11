2024 Local events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events happening around our area.

January 12 - 15

Dreamfest, Cary

The Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes a walk for hope, a comedy show, and an interfaith service. The observance concludes with a day of service.

Martin Luther King Commemoration, Apex

The Town of Apex's weekend celebration will feature a black artist exhibit, unity march, and social justice Sunday.

January 13

Celebrating the Legacy Through the Arts, Durham

Durham Parks and Recreation's MLK Day event will be hosted at W.D. Hill Recreation Center.

Dr, Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Carrboro

This youth planned event strives to bring the community together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

National Day of Racial Healing, Raleigh

In commemoration of MLK Day and National Day of Racial Healing, create the blueprint on how to heal from the effects of racism at First Baptist Church.

January 13- 14

10th Unity Celebration, Holly Springs

Celebrate MLK's legacy with a memorial breakfast, special video message, and peaceful walk.

January 13- 15

MLK Dream Jam Showcase, Fayetteville

Terry Sanford High School will host a public vs private school basketball game that will feature some of the best teams in the local area.

January 14-19

MLK Jr. Week of Celebration, Chapel Hill

UNC is honoring Dr. King with a free community celebration, day of service, lecture & awards ceremony, and a unity event. The Honorable Judge Beverly Scarlett will be the keynote speaker.

January 15

20th MLK Celebration March, Breakfast & Service, Fuquay- Varina

The march will begin at Falcon Park and end at First Baptist Church where there will be a breakfast and service.

Day of Service Honoring MLK, Raleigh

Celebrate the spirit of Dr. King with United Way Triangle and Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh by engaging in community service. All attendees will get the chance to receive free flu vaccines, A1C screenings, and blood pressure tests.

NC State MLK Community in Action, Raleigh

Pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.'s commitment to social justice, civic responsibility and volunteerism by participating in the Multicultural Student Affairs service day.

Dream Big Book Drive 2024, Durham

Every MLK Day Book Harvest holds its annual Dream Big Event. It's part book drive, part volunteer event, part community partner fair, part festival, and all party and fun.

44th Annual MLK Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, Durham

This year's theme is "It Starts with Me: Creating a Beloved Community" with keynote speaker Reverend Canon Sandye A. Wilson. Breakfast will be served starting at 6 a.m.

44th Annual MLK Memorial March, Raleigh

Civic organizations, community leaders, and families are invited to join the march that departs the State Capitol at 11 a.m. Following the March, a Noon Observation will take place at the Martin Marietta Center in Downtown Raleigh.

44th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Evening Musical Celebration, Raleigh

Bring the family to a free celebration featuring local and national artists. ABC11's John Clark will serve as an emcee for the evening.

Martin Luther King Service Clean Up, Holly Springs

Volunteer with Holly Springs Parks & Recreation to clean Bass Lake Park.

Commemorative March & Lunch with the King, Rocky Mount

The march will begin at St. James Missionary Baptist Church on McNair Road at 11 a.m.

"Remember The Dream by Calling for Unity", Granville

The Granville Human Relations Commission is set to host a celebration of diversity at Oxford Baptist Church. The winner of the 2024 MLK essay contest will also be announced at the event.

January 18

MLK Celebration at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, Wake Forest

Several local churches and community organizations are coming together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a free, public celebration.