Cop stays with woman dying in the street after accident

A family says a Philadelphia police officer went beyond the call of duty after their loved one was hit by a truck.

In late July, 80-year-old Maryalice McGrath was crossing the intersection of Ann Street and Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond. She had lived in the neighborhood all her life.


"She didn't drive many places, but she did walk often and she had gone that day to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription," said Maryalice's niece, Molly Quinn.

Police said Maryalice didn't see the truck and the truck driver didn't see her. Officer Francis Lynch was driving behind both of them.

"I immediately looked in my side mirror and I saw Maryalice laying in the crosswalk," Lynch said.

He called for backup and for an ambulance, but there wasn't much he could do to save her.


So he laid next to her for half an hour, in traffic, on the scorching July day while his own skin burned on the asphalt, too. He would later have to go to the hospital for treatment.

Officer Lynch doesn't think of himself as a hero. So Molly has another term.

"I think he was there for a reason and he was her guardian angel, and he went above and beyond the call of duty by just lying in the street next to this poor woman when she needed him," said Molly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port richmond (philadelphia)more in commonwpvilocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State logs 9% COVID-19 positive test rate
NOAA increases hurricane season forecast
Raleigh housing market skyrockets despite the pandemic
ECU students could be fined, expelled for not wearing mask
Man's $200,000 life savings ripped away during beating
Homes catch fire at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Show More
Man finds lost journal filled with touching letters
NC will be in Phase 2 for another 5 weeks, Cooper announces
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at LA mansion
Man reunited with dog he thought had died in wildfire
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
More TOP STORIES News