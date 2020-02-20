all good

Fatherhood Initiative Helps Young Dads Learn the Art of Parenting

CHICAGO -- A fatherhood initiative on Chicago's South Side is helping young fathers learn the skills to better support their children and their communities.

Sheldon Smith founded The Dovetail Project after he became a young father himself.

"The myth is that a lot of African American fathers aren't involved in their children's lives," said Smith, who has a 10-year-old daughter. "Our program is a 100% volunteer-based initiative. These young men come every week, once a week. Not because they're mandated. Not because we tell them to. Not because we force them to. This is something that they really want."

Smith said the program teaches parenting and life skills, as well as felony street law, to African American fathers between the ages of 17-24.

"When fathers complete the program, they receive a job, a GED or trade, along with a $450 stipend," he said.

Smith said the program serves 120 fathers a year.

"For us, it's not about numbers. It's really about impacting one family at a time," he said.

For more information on the Dovetail Project, visit the program's website at thedovetailproject.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossingall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout
Youngest marcher to walk from Selma to Montgomery tells her story
Brooklyn home believed to be part of underground railroad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow storm timeline: Rain, wintry mix and snow in some areas
Serious crash impacts commute along I-95N near Fayetteville
NC school closings, delays ahead of expected snow storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Durham police investigate after man fatally shot in parking lot
Central NC prepares for first snow in 437 days
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Show More
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Snowfall totals Thursday not expected to mimic 2014 storm
More TOP STORIES News