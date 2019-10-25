Hop Down Ravenwood's Malt Row

Need a drink? Ravenswood's Malt Row has got you covered.

It's home to seven breweries and one distillery, all placed conveniently along Ravenswood Ave.

"We're not really competitive with each other, it's more cooperative and we all do things in our own way," said Hagen Dost, Dovetail Brewery co-owner.

All eight businesses partner together for events around the city and even have joint tours. For them, collaboration is key.

"It's one tight community, each of our individual success helps makes us all successful," said James Moriarty, owner of Urban Renewal Brewery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murder in 15-year-old Nash Co. cold case
Raleigh man grabs 14-year-old, tries to kidnap her, police say
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
Posting about lost pet could put you at risk for scams
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
2 Raleigh Bloods gang leaders found guilty of murder, other charges
DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry, source says
Show More
Honoring 'National Greasy Foods Day' at the NC State Fair
Fayetteville suspect on the run leaves note 'I killed the woman's daughter'
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
5-year old awarded after helping save grandma from burning house
SC Deputy hit by SUV while directing traffic in school zone
More TOP STORIES News