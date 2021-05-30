localish

Mariachi Luna Llena a melting pot of cultures

Houston, TX -- Meet Mariachi Luna Llena! Rice University's mariachi band is keeping Mexican culture alive, but with a Texas twist.

If youre not familiar with a traditional Mexican Grito, get ready! Rice University's mariachi band is called Luna Llena, which translates to Full Moon.


Students and faculty formed the group in 2013 to celebrate Mexican culture and come together to perform traditional music at both public and private events.


Mariachi is usually performed to commemorate a special occasion, like a wedding, a birthday, or even a funeral.


In 2018, Mariachi Luna Llena even performed the National Anthem at a Houston Rockets game! Houston is considered one of the most diverse areas in the country, and the group represents that, with members from all over the world adding unique perspectives and talents.
