localish

Master Chef Martin Yan is making these mouthwatering traditional dishes for Lunar New Year

By Chris Bollini & Dion Lim
SAN FRANCISCO -- Martin Yan, a master chef and legendary television host of over 3,000 cooking shows around the world, prepares one of his special Lunar New Year dishes with ABC7's Dion Lim.

"Today we're going to do something very traditional, very authentic...a lettuce cup," Yan explains, "It's fresh, it's contemporary and it's healthy."

As he prepares the dish, Yan also discusses the symbolism of Lunar New Year dishes like noodles with meatballs. "A noodle is long-lasting happiness, long lasting friendship, long-lasting good fortune, and good health," Yan says. "So a meatball is nice and round. Round means infinity, is never-ending...that's another symbolism."
Yan then points to a bowl full of colorful citrus fruits. "Mandarin orange, orange, tangerine...the color of gold," Yan explains, "When you visit friends and relatives...always bring along this to wish them good luck and good fortune."

Yan ends his time with Lim by sharing his Lunar New Year wish. "Let us wish that everything is going to be different, " Yan reveals. "Fresh, new and exciting in the Year of the Ox and this is what my wish is." For more recipes, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgofoodcelebrity cheflunar new yearbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Perfect pairings for Valentine's Day
Cheerleaders on a mission to spread cheer during the pandemic
Hot Chicken Mama brings Nashville-style heat to Long Island
'Berry' small business helps college student pay for school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attorney who suffered heart failure after COVID battle issues warning
Hundreds of North Carolinians report unusually high energy bills
LATEST: PNC Arena to serve as Wake County mass vaccination site
2 dead, 3 officers injured in standoff at High Point home
3rd stimulus, unemployment benefits: A look at the American Rescue Plan
'Humiliated:' Family calls for change after police handcuff boy
Teen dies from injuries after being shot at Raleigh park
Show More
Out-of-staters, looking for the shot, fuel 'vaccine tourism' in NC
Snow, freezing rain possible Saturday night
My phone predicts snow next week, what's up with that?
NFL's 'Man of the Year' award means even more after a troubling 2020
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
More TOP STORIES News