So many married couples have met here!

McGillin's Ale House has been a Philadelphia staple for over 160 years and it's local legend that more people have met and fallen in love in this Irish Pub than any other bar in the city.

The bar was established when Abe Lincoln was president and survived through prohibition, but there's no doubt that love is in the air.



Couples come back on their wedding night, have their rehearsal dinners on site, take engagement photos, and celebrate their anniversary at McGillin's and the tradition of this pub has been passed down through generations.

Localish catches up with some of the subjects of the McGillin's Love Story.


McGillin's Old Ale House
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
