Restaurant Combines Indian cuisine, Pizza and Helping the Homeless

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Curry Pizza Co. has become a popular choice for fusion food in Fresno by combining Indian cuisine and pizza, but the restaurant is also focused on feeding people outside their doors.
"We donate 40-50 pizzas to homeless people, we set up tables and serve it by the slice," said Virender Singh Valhi, one of the owners and founders of the restaurant. "We call it Curry Care."
The company has made a name for itself by offering unique pizza options, including butter chicken, tandorri chicken and chicken tikka pizzas.
"We have multiple sauces... curry sauce, a special red sauce we make. Most of our pizzas are super loaded, our concept is to hide the crust," he said. They also offer traditional pizza options as well as vegan and vegetarian choices. Singh also says they have the best wings in Fresno.
The company offers a unique promotion: if you and three others lock up your smartphones and eat dinner, you get a free pizza.
"The world we live in, we're always on our phone," Singh said of the "Talk to Each Other Discount." There are even lockers inside the restaurant.
Twice a month, the company makes 40-50 pizzas and takes them to the homeless of Fresno. The group is often aided in their donation efforts by customers and an organization called Khalsa Aid.
With two locations currently open, Singh says their goal is to open more stores and feed more people.
"Our goal is to have ten stores and we can donate every day," he said.
