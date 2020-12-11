be localish

Socially distant Santa Claus still coming to town in New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
MADISON, New Jersey -- You better not pout, because Santa Claus is still coming to town. But with COVID this year, Santa's safe travels won't just require Rudolph's bright nose guiding his sleigh.

The decades-long tradition of St. Nick visiting the town of Madison, New Jersey was kept alive this holiday season through a partnership with the Boxcar app, an integrated commuting company that has repurposed its software to create a COVID-safe Santa experience.

"This year has been totally different than anything else we've done before. We've decided that the best way is to have people make reservations, people wait in their cars and then they come up and speak to me six feet away," said Santa Claus.

Related: Local NJ farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias ahead of the holidays

Through the Boxcar app, families can reserve their time slot, avoid long lines, and most importantly, avoid any physical contact with other families.

"Madison has this great Christmas tradition and it would've been a shame to not be able to continue that. We've taken our software and customer base and we've repurposed it," said Joe Colangelo, CEO of Boxcar.

And for families who remain hesitant and prefer not to visit Santa in person, the Boxcar app allows them to reserve an appointment and meet Santa virtually through FaceTime or Google Duo.

"Everybody looks forward to this. I don't know what would've happened if we stopped it," said Carmine Toto Jr., a member of the Madison Christmas Committee.

The response, which has been overwhelming this year, has brought a smile to the hundreds of children and families who look forward to meeting Santa and delivering their wish list every year.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymorris countyfyi holidaysbe localish new yorktechnologyall goodwabclocalishbe localishchildrenholidaysanta clauschristmasfamilyholiday techcommunity
BE LOCALISH
Christmas tree demand booms at this local NJ farm
NJ farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias each year
Would you try an eggnog cannoli milkshake?
Watch #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with Tory Johnson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why the most COVID-19 infected NC counties won't get vaccine first
What you need to know about NC's stay-at-home order
25-year-old NC police officer killed in overnight shootout
COVID-19 LATEST: Daily case count in NC surges past 7,000
First-ever full-time female Garner police officer killed in car crash
Program provides Christmas trees to Bragg families during holiday
Food delivery driver shot in Chapel Hill carjacking
Show More
Pilot rescued after plane crashes into Falls Lake
Raleigh biopharma touts possible drug to treat COVID-19
Man arrested in death of Nashville nurse, shot and killed while driving to work
Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more stimulus talks
Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
More TOP STORIES News