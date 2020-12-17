localish

Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays!

BERNVILLE -- Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar's Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation.

Originally a dairy farm, the Koziar family put up lights because they had a love for the Christmas holiday.


The lights brought families near and far and the family allowed people to walk through for a closer look. Every year the display grows with more and more lights bringing the total to over one million lights.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bernville borough6abc holidayswpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 charged federally in drug ring involving UNC frats
Dr. Birx visits Raleigh, says she sees hope for normal summer
LATEST: Cumberland Schools adjust Plan B re-entry schedule
Gov. Cooper witnesses UNC Health frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Wake County leaders encourage virtual holiday celebrations
1st shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives at WakeMed Raleigh
This online scam looks to targets your love-life during the pandemic
Show More
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Womack Army Medical Center rolls out 1st wave of COVID-19 vaccine
Traffic delays on I-40 West south of downtown Raleigh due to crash
Gov. Cooper pardons 5 wrongfully convicted men
Pandemic disproportionately affecting women in workplace
More TOP STORIES News