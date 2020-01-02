The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives

United Playaz is a violence prevention and youth development organization based in San Francisco. Founder and executive director, Rudy Corpuz Jr., has dedicated himself to providing kids a safe and positive environment to keep them off the streets and out of trouble. In the battle against gun violence, United Playaz recently hosts a gun buy-back program. The San Francisco Police Department is also lending their support, making sure that every gun collected at the buy-back will be destroyed. United Playaz is making a difference everyday in their community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun violenceall goodgun buybackguns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed at Rocky Mount home: Police
Man charged with rape after mom finds him with teen girl
Alex Trebek says fans make him feel 'so good' during cancer battle
The 411: Fort Bragg troop deployment draws kudos from social media
Pedestrian killed in crash in Fayetteville
Manhunt for Tennessee escapee extends into NC
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
Show More
Passenger pays off Uber driver's college debt
The dos and don'ts of job searching in the New Year
Police looking for driver who crashed into Durham home
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
More TOP STORIES News