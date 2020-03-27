children

This company offers the happiest online content for children

In need of coronavirus activities for the kids during this this pandemic?

KidTime StoryTime is the original and happiest read aloud channel for children on YouTube.

"We do something that other people haven't been able to manage, which is make entire hoards of young children be quiet and captivated," Eileen Faxas shared with Localish's Karl Schmid.

"It's really quite extraordinary to be this positive force in the middle of all this chaos," said Faxas.

"We have the biggest library of children's books, bringing books to life with puppets, humor, singing & even storytelling," said Faxas.

Used by teachers worldwide, KidTime StoryTime videos allow fans to read along and their approach connects with children authentically -- all via YouTube.

Who is the StoryTeller? She's the Mother of Puppets, a published author, an Emmy Award Winner, and a self described, "professional ham."

KidTime StoryTime can we found on YouTube and their website KidTime StoryTime
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleschildrenyoutubemore in commoncoronavirusreadinglocalishstory time
CHILDREN
Cookie decorating, virtual museum tours help kids keep busy
From undefeated to winless: A local hockey coach shows his players what really matters
Parents scramble to find child care as Triangle daycares close
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling: Star Wars C-3P0 Does Not Like Sand!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County reports 105 COVID-19 cases
19-year-old Durham student describes battle with COVID-19
What Wake County's stay-at-home order means
NC Rep. and former Durham County commissioner dies at 76
Lawmakers likely to waive test requirements, teacher evaluations
What's Duke doing to keep people safe? And answers to your other questions
Struggling to juggle work and your kids at home? You're not alone
Show More
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Social distancing resources available for domestic violence survivors
Fayetteville Goodyear plant temporarily shuts down impacting hundreds
Lidl plans to hire 1,000 workers during COVID-19 crisis
VA man known for faith, family dies from COVID-19 in NC
More TOP STORIES News