Logan's Garden Shop is moving its downtown Raleigh location next year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Logan's Garden Shop in downtown Raleigh is returning to its roots.

The shop is getting ready to move from Seaboard Station, where it's been located for 33 years, to NC State Farmer's Market. Logan's started back in 1965 at the Old Farmer's Market.

The move will happen next year.

The garden shop also has locations on Poole Road in Raleigh and Old Honeycutt Road in Fuquay-Varina.

