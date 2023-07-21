$500,000 lottery jackpot will help Wendell couple finally go on honeymoon

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wendell couple married in 2021 will finally get to go on a honeymoon thanks to winning the lottery.

Shonda Harrell-Nichols and her husband won more than $500,000 in the Cash 5 jackpot.

She bought a quick pick ticket for the Monday night drawing. On Tuesday morning, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"I woke my husband up and was like, 'Honey, I just won the Cash 5,'" she said. "We were both in awe."

After taxes, the couple took home $376,056 -- plenty enough to allow the couple to finally go on honeymoon, something they've been unable to do since getting married a couple years ago.

"It's still surreal right now," Harrell-Nichols said. "I don't know how to react."

