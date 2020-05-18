Johnston County chef wins $200,000 on scratch off ticket

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A semi-retired chef from Johnston County won $200,000 on a lottery scratch off.
Fredd Jordan was on his way to a job interview when he stopped at the Harimart on U.S. 70 and bought some scratch-off tickets.
One of his tickets, a $5 Emerald Green 8's, revealed that he was a $200,000 prize winner!
"I was happy," Jordan said when claiming his winnings in Raleigh during the second week of May. "(I) couldn't believe it."
After taxes, Jordan took home $141,501.
He said he plans to invest most of the money, but also hopes to take a trip out to California to see his family.
