Manhunt over: 59-year-old Todd Rogers arrested 1 day after shooting that injured 3 of his neighbors

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for the man accused of shooting three of his neighbors came to an end around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Todd Rogers, 59, was taken into custody without incident in Franklin County nearly 24 hours after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. at a home on Vineyard Drive off Flat Rock Church Road.

People who live in the area told ABC11 that the shooting stemmed from a dispute about fixing the road near the houses.

Michael Evans rents a room in Rogers' home. He heard everything unfold.

"I was going to take a shower and I heard pow, pow, pow, pow, pow and I'm like no way. I thought kids was just popping firecrackers in and I like oh, I seen Jacob and Jason and then Vin running and I'm like oh my God, I knew what he'd done," said Evans. "And he says I got a right to protect my property and I could tell he was very upset."

Investigators said three people at the home were shot and had to be taken to WakeMed for treatment.



Evans described Rogers as someone who spends a lot of time alone.
"He's by himself ... He's by himself. He's a loner. He ain't got no friends. I am the only one that can really associate with him, and I just ignore him," Evans said. "He makes me angry a lot, but I just turn the cheek and go away."
